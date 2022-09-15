82º

Gators Breakdown: Chris Doering is a believer in Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier

David Waters, News4Jax

Doering sees the process under Billy Napier paying off in the future

Gator Great wide receiver, and SEC Network Analyst, Chris Doering joins David Waters to discuss Florida’s 1-1 start to the season and why Doering is high on the process put forth by Billy Napier.

