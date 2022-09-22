Local MLB update: UNF product German makes big league debut

Frank German #71 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on September 17, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Sept. 21 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .240 with 14 HR, 57 runs scored and 58 RBI. Homered in Sunday game against the White Sox.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.92 ERA, 67 Ks in 62 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Called to bigs on Sept. 11. Is 1-3 with 4.29 ERA, 15 Ks in 21 IP this season in the bigs.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 4-8 with 4.46 ERA with 137 Ks in 153.1 IP. Earned win against Angels on Wednesday night with 2 ER in 5 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .232 with 42 RBI, 8 HR, 39 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 6-7 with 4.23 ERA, 86 Ks in 104.1 IP. Earned win with 5.2 IP, no earned runs allowed in win over Cardinals on Tuesday.

P Frank German, UNF, Red Sox, Called up to bigs on Sept. 17. Rough debut (5 ER, K, 2 walks) in an inning of work. Seen action in 2 games (45.00 ERA, K, IP).

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .249 with 55 RBI, 15 HR, 61 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-1 with 4.70 ERA, 44 Ks in 38.1 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .307 with 25 HR, 72 RBI and 69 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 60-day injured list on Sept. 1 with calf muscle strain.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .269 with 5 HR, 45 runs scored and 32 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .218 with 67 runs scored, 28 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 11-10 with 138 Ks, 3.38 ERA in 184 IP.