GameDay Live: Can Jaguars put West Coast blues behind them against Chargers?

Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Sunday’s game in Los Angeles

Justin Barney, Sports editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars hit the road on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars are seeking their first winning streak since Oct. 20 and 27, 2019.

Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout Sunday afternoon’s game.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

