Gators Breakdown: Florida needs to build on tough, early season stretch

Florida's tough schedule to start the season hopes to pay dividends as season progresses

Billy Napier certainly didn’t get the chance to ease into his first season at Florida, facing the nation’s toughest schedule so far.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to take a look at the 2-2 Gators and areas of interest moving forward.

