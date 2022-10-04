Gators Breakdown: Florida offense sharp, defense a work-in-progress heading back into SEC play

Gators may need their offense to carry them to more victories this season

Through five games this season, it is apparent that Florida is going to have to win some shoot-outs. It may have been Eastern Washington, but Florida’s offense did what they were supposed to do while the defense struggled once again.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to discuss Anthony Richardson and Jalen Kitna’s performance at QB and issues on defense.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher