High school football ‘22: District frontrunners emerge from Monday night’s games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Hurricane Ian-forced night of Monday night football was a successful one for numerous area teams.

On the first of five days of high school football this week, nearly a dozen area teams picked up district victories. Makeup games from Week 6 continue Tuesday and Thursday, with Week 7 regular season games Friday and Saturday.

First Coast beat Englewood 36-6, running its winning streak to four games, its best stretch since an unbeaten regular season in 2014. The Buccaneers (4-1) and Fletcher, which roared back to beat Parker 28-12, are now tied for the top spot in District 1-3M.

Flagler Palm Coast edged Ponte Vedra 20-17 on a walk-off field goal by Chase Magee. The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) can win the District 4-4S title outright with a victory over Nease on Oct. 14.

IT’S GOOD! Chase Magee buries a 23-yard field goal as time expires!!!



FINAL: ⁦@FPCHSFootball⁩ 20, ⁦@PVSharksFB⁩ 17



FPC improves to 4-2 and can clinch a playoff spot next Friday with a home win over Nease. Ponte Vedra drops to 2-3. pic.twitter.com/GSfofUgmlC — Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) October 4, 2022

Bradford continued its dominant season, crushing Keystone Heights 38-0 for its first District 6-2S win of the season. The Tornadoes (6-0, 1-0) have allowed just one touchdown all season.

Raines scored 26 points in the second half to snap a halftime tie and beat Riverside 34-14. The Vikings, ranked eighth in the Super 10, move to 4-1. They face rival Ribault in the Northwest Classic on Saturday.

🤯WILD PLAY 🤯



It starts with @RHSGenerals Omar Haynes (@Just_watch_o) intercepting a pass but he fumbles it on the return and Greg Townsend scoops it up and takes it in for the TD. @rainesfootball I @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/QKZgiyH4by — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 4, 2022

Bolles ended a three-game losing streak with a 45-7 rout of previously unbeaten Episcopal. The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0) played their third straight game without starting quarterback DJ Moore but had no trouble with the Eagles (4-1, 0-1). District 2-2M will likely come down to a showdown Bolles and rival Bishop Kenny (6-0, 1-0) on Oct. 28. The Crusaders stayed perfect with a 31-0 rout of Wolfson.

👣 Fancy Footwork👣

John Donovan makes a guy miss and then tightropes the sidelines and dives for the pilon. 🙌



🎯 James Resar (@JamesResar )@Sports4Jax I @BKHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/rKRcYkYkbV — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 4, 2022

Monday’s results

District games indicated by an *

Baker County 42, West Nassau 0*

Bishop Kenny 31, Wolfson 0*

Bolles 45, Episcopal 7*

Bradford 38, Keystone Heights 0*

First Coast 36, Englewood 6*

Flagler Palm Coast 20, Ponte Vedra 17*

Fletcher 28, Parker 12*

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4), late

Middleburg 44, Ridgeview 6*

Ocala Trinity Catholic 56, St. Joseph 0*

Raines 34, Riverside 14

St. Augustine 42, Matanzas 7*

Suwannee 38, Taylor County 0*

Tuesday’s schedule

District games indicated by an *; games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Ribault (3-2, 0-0) at Jackson (4-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Sandalwood (1-3) at Nease (1-4)

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0)*