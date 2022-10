The Jaguars visited the Eagles in a battle of division leaders on Sunday. Turnovers (five) helped torpedo a win in a 29-21 loss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars return home Sunday to face the rival Texans, a team that has lost eight consecutive games to.

Jacksonville (2-2) is trying to stay atop the AFC South standings. Iconic left tackle Tony Boselli will also be honored at halftime of the game when he is presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring.

Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout Sunday afternoon’s game.