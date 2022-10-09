69º

Gators Breakdown: Florida gets by Missouri 24-17

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators win another close one, this time versus Missouri

The Gators get their first SEC victory in almost a year by defeating the Tigers of Missouri 24-17.

David Waters gives his reaction and game review in what was an improvement in some ways and a step back in others.

