Gators Breakdown: Florida gets by Missouri 24-17

Gators win another close one, this time versus Missouri

The Gators get their first SEC victory in almost a year by defeating the Tigers of Missouri 24-17.

David Waters gives his reaction and game review in what was an improvement in some ways and a step back in others.

