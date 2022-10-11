Gators Breakdown: With tough slate ahead, Napier thinks Gators are a ‘capable group’

Florida is in the meat of their SEC schedule and Napier believes the potential of this team puts them in position to win.

The Gators get their first SEC victory in almost a year by defeating the Tigers of Missouri 24-17.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters gives his reaction and game review in what was an improvement in some ways and a step back in others.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher