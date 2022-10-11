Gators Breakdown: With tough slate ahead, Napier thinks Gators are a ‘capable group’

The Gators get their first SEC victory in almost a year by defeating the Tigers of Missouri 24-17.
David Waters gives his reaction and game review in what was an improvement in some ways and a step back in others.
