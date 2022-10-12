77º

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers 2022 Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson, LSU Tigers
Florida vs LSU

It’s Florida vs LSU under the lights Saturday in Gainesville in, what should be, a closely contested matchup.

David Waters is joined by Blake Ruffino (Are You Serious Sports) to preview the LSU Tigers and why this game should be close.

