Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators vs LSU Tigers 2022 Preview

It’s Florida vs LSU under the lights Saturday in Gainesville in, what should be, a closely contested matchup.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Blake Ruffino (Are You Serious Sports) to preview the LSU Tigers and why this game should be close.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher