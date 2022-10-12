Super 6 volleyball: Creekside moves back in as regular season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Oct. 11 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (10-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Harvest, Middleburg, Providence, Ridgeview, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks played in arguably the most notable volleyball tournament in the country last week, the Geico Volleyball Invitational, a four-team event that was televised and streamed on ESPNU and ESPN+. They lost both matches, a sweep against unbeaten and consensus national No. 1 Cathedral Catholic and a 3-1 game against Skyview, a 16-5 program from Idaho that has played for seven consecutive state titles and won four of them. And talk about a tough stretch to come home to. The Sharks visit Bishop Kenny on Wednesday night and then host Merritt Island and Santa Fe on Saturday. I know there may be some who ask why a team on a two-game losing streak wouldn’t slide down in the rankings. Fair point. But consider the competition level. The Sharks haven’t lost to a local team since Sept. 28, 2019, in a best-of-three (Fleming Island). They haven’t lost a set to a local program since a 3-2 against Creekside on Oct. 8, 2020. Zeta Washington continues the most dominant season of her four-year career. She’s hitting 61% and has a kill percentage of 69%. And Washington is closing in on the 1,000-kill mark in her career. Jessica Shattles has a team-leading 351 assists.

2. (2) Trinity Christian (20-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Buchholz, Harvest, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Lyman, Middleburg, Nease, Providence, Ridgeview, The Rock, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Conquerors went 3-0 since our last Super 6, beating Bishop Kenny, Nease and Bishop Snyder, all by sweep. All of those were quality Ws, especially the win over previous No. 3 Kenny. They’ve won eight straight going into Thursday’s regular season finale at Fernandina Beach. And I think it’s safe to say Trinity has been the rock-solid No. 2 team in the area all season.The Conquerors are heavily favored to win next week’s District 2-3A tournament. Amaria King (254 kills), Avery Haney (141) and Ali Haney (127) lead Trinity at the net. Taylor Teaman (253 digs), Ariel Ross (321 assists) and Mikayla Markham (257 assists) lead in those categories.

3. (4) Bolles (18-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Effingham County (Ga.), Harvest Community, Keystone Heights, The Rock, Ridgeview (twice), Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Just one match since our last Super 6 and it was a big one, a sweep of rival and former No. 3 Bishop Kenny. The Bulldogs have won four straight as the District 4-4A tournament approaches. Bolles will be the favorite in that event in what could be the area’s most challenging. Grace Albaugh (246 kills, 117 digs, 44 aces), Bella Bergeron (155 kills). Penelope Kavalieros (181 digs), Gracie Arnett (386 assists, 149 digs), Anika Pillai (135 digs) and Sally Cleland (45 blocks) are among Bolles’ top players.

4. (5) Bartram Trail (18-7, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Beachside, Creekside (twice), Jupiter, Yulee.

Glance: The Bears wrapped up their regular season on a five-game winning streak, with wins over Fletcher and previously ranked Ridgeview since our last check in. Jenna Otts finished the regular season with 366 kills, followed by Lily Delamielleure (146 kills) and Abigail Minor (111 kills). Morgan Langley (277 digs) and Abigail Lewis (351 assists) and the versatile Sydney Lewis (398 assists, 234 digs, 84 aces) have also been excellent for Bartram.

5. (3) Bishop Kenny (12-7, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Canterbury, Fleming Island, Lakeland, Middleburg, Nease, Providence.

Glance: Kenny’s strong start suffered quite a rough finish. Since our last Super 6, the Crusaders managed just a 1-4 mark, with losses to Bolles, New Smyrna Beach, Trinity and Viera. Those are all exceptional programs, so it was a solid week of work. But the losses sting. Kenny bounced back with a sweep of Fleming Island. As mentioned with Ponte Vedra, all losses aren’t equal. The Crusaders have just one loss this season which would be considered a bad one (a 2-0 defeat to a 9-10 West Boca Raton). Allison Cavanagh and Claudia Stockard continued to lead the attack Sarah Seabrooke and Emma Milton are the digs leaders and Elizabeth Austin handles the offense for Kenny.

T6. (NR) Creekside (13-6, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Beachside, Buchholz, Fleming Island, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Middleburg, Nease, Providence, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian.

Glance: Struggled on this one on giving the Knights solo No. 6 or splitting it with the Panthers. That would have been an easier call had Creekside not just lost to Ridgeview last week, but that’s what happened. So, I’ve got a T6 between those programs for our final week. The Knights beat Atlantic Coast and Beachside since our last check in. Allison Green (120 kills) and Killian Burnett (113 kills), Vivi Vasquez (316 digs) and Tyler Patterson (509 assists) power the Knights into districts.

T6. (NR) Ridgeview (16-10, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Effingham County (Ga.), Fleming Island, Mandarin, Providence, Seven Rivers Christian.

Glance: The Panthers have stacked solid Ws all season. Even coming off a loss to Bartram Trail on Tuesday night, they’ve been one of the area’s steadiest local teams all season. The Panthers face Bartram Trail and Beachside next week to wrap up the regular season. Haley Robinson (216 kills), Brianna Adams (135 kills) and Harper Herring (115 kills) pace the Panthers attack. Kasey Casiple (467 digs) and Mariah Bostic-Jones (476 assists) power the defense and offense.

Others to watch

Atlantic Coast (10-6, Class 7A); Beachside (14-4, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (14-9, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (14-5, Class 2A); Columbia (17-8, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (15-4, Class 4A); Fletcher (10-7, Class 6A); Fort White (10-4, Class 1A); Harvest Community (9-9, Class 2A); Keystone Heights (15-6, Class 4A); Mandarin (15-6, Class 7A); Matanzas (12-6, Class 6A); Middleburg (13-11, Class 5A); Nease (9-10, Class 6A); Providence (10-9, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (15-4, Class 2A); Sandalwood (13-5, Class 7A); Union County (16-6, Class 1A).