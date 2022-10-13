Gators Breakdown: Dijon Johnson and Bryce Thornton commit to the Florida Gators

DBs Dijon Johnson and Bryce Thornton commit to the Florida Gators

Florida’s game vs LSU is big enough with just the game itself, but even bigger when so many recruits also make their way to Gainesville. Well, the Gators get the weekend started with a bang as defensive backs Dijon Johnson and Bryce Thornton pledge to Florida.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters breaks down each player and previews the big recruiting weekend.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher