Jackson State dominates Bethune-Cookman 48-6 at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a long and challenging road for Bethune-Cookman’s football team. Since Hurricane Ian approached, the team has found a temporary home in four different cities.

Now, they’ll finally be able to return to Daytona Beach, albeit, after a difficult loss to Jackson State, 48-6 on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

Jackson State came into the game undefeated and looked the part, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, and collecting a pair of second-half safeties en route to the Tiger’s sixth win of the year.

Bethune-Cookman, 1-5; 1-2 in SWAC games, had no answer for the Jackson State offense. Tiger’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of the head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, completed 15 of his first 17 passes and finished the game with 272 passing yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats didn’t find the end zone until the early stages of the fourth quarter when Jalon Jones, a former Jackson State player, found Kemari Averett on a four-yard touchdown pass with 14:10 to play in the game. By then, the outcome was all but decided. Jones struggled against his old team, finishing 9/24 for 98 yards and the touchdown. He found himself under pressure most of the afternoon.

Next up for Bethune Cookman is a chance to sleep in their own beds before heading to Mississippi Valley State for a matchup on Saturday. Jackson state returns home to face Campbell.