Remembering a legend: Georgia coaching icon Vince Dooley dies at 90

Former head Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley and his wife Barbara react during a ceremony to name the field at Sanford Stadium in his honor before an NCAA college football game against the Murray State Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

University of Georgia coaching legend Vince Dooley died on Friday, according to a statement from the school. Dooley was 90 years old.

Dooley was a Bulldogs coaching icon, winning the program’s national championship in 1980. Ironically, his last game coaching came in the 1989 Gator Bowl, a 34-27 win over Michigan State.

Dooley was 201-77-10 in his coaching career and remains the most successful coach in Bulldogs history. His death comes on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game, a series Dooley knew well. He was 15-5 all time against the Gators.

Dooley spent time in the hospital earlier this month while being treated for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

“Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90,” Georgia said in a statement. “A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).”