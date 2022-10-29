News4JAGs predictions: Will London bring Jaguars another win?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars started hot but haven’t been able to get back on track. The losing streak is at four games following a loss to the Giants in Week 7. Will a trip to London to face the Broncos (2-5) help the Jaguars (2-5)? The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-6

I said last week that Daniel Jones wouldn’t be the Jaguars. Well, Jones rushed for over 100 yards and actually beat the Jaguars. My season of predictions has gone in the toilet. I’m clearly playing for draft position and the top pick in the draft among my colleagues. Denver has a tough defense but Russell Wilson and the offense have been awful. Nathaniel Hackett was rumored to be coaching for his job. London hasn’t been too bad for Jacksonville. Jaguars 24, Broncos 14.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 3-4

The Jaguars have been either winning big or losing close. In the big picture, that’s an improvement from last year. When Russell Wilson was announced as the start for the Broncos, I changed my thought on the game. Wilson isn’t as dynamic as he once was, but I think the Jaguars will be in another close one. I’m in a “show me” phase. Show me you can win a close one and I’ll pick you. Broncos 22, Jaguars 21.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 2-5

The Jaguars need a win badly but so do the Broncos. A trip across the pond can be good to break up the monotony of the regular season. Last year the trip worked. The game in London was the place that helped them break a 20-game losing streak. But I can’t bring myself to pick them to win this week. The Jaguars will need to get back to playing mistake-free football to add some W’s to that record and I think the Broncos defense will force some mistakes. Broncos 28, Jaguars 20.