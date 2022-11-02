Jaguars respond to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch during the team's NFL training camp football practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, March 7, 2022, is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson believes the Jaguars’ trade for suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley will improve the team. Eventually. Pederson said that he wouldn’t know for sure until the league clears the former Falcons’ first-round pick to return to play.

The NFL suspended Ridley in March for betting on games during the 2021 season. The suspension was announced as indefinite. Until the league reinstates Ridley, the Jaguars can’t even have a conversation with him.

“We won’t know what we have until the league clears him,” Pederson said. “We understand that but at the same time, we feel like we’re getting a really good football player and adding (him) to a good room and great leaders in that room that will embrace him when he finally gets here.”

At some point, Ridley may be able to help Trevor Lawrence’s progress, but it won’t be until at least next season. When Ridley returns, how much he plays and whether the Jaguars sign him to an extension will impact the compensation the Jaguars will send to the Falcons.

“We’re going to always look to add talent to this roster any way possible, any shape or form,” Pederson said. “I feel like we’ve done that now.”

There is a risk to trading for Ridley, but Pederson said he believed the risk was worth it. The deal was structured so that the better Ridley does for the Jaguars, the more the Jaguars will send to the Falcons.

“He’s very talented and a great route runner, good speed. Good kid,” Pederson said. “You know, just all the things I can remember watching, you know, even back then, and now. And, again, it’s adding a really good talented player to an already talented group,”

While most of the questions asked of Pederson in his Wednesday press conference centered around Ridley, the issue at hand for the Jaguars in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With nine games to play in the season, the Jaguars are mired in a five-game losing streak and Lawrence is facing more criticism than he ever has.

Pederson said he falls back on his experience coaching Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, who also came under fire, to find advice to give Lawrence.

“If you want (the criticism) to go away, you start working on it, and you work on it to go away,” Pederson said. “That’s something that I can help him with. I know the staff can help him with and try to put most of this behind him. Trevor does a nice job of sort of compartmentalizing things and keeping things on the back burner and just focusing on his job and, and improving,”

In his second season in the NFL, Lawrence has thrown 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also lost four fumbles in a rain-soaked game in Philadelphia. The timing of the miscues has cost the Jaguars points and wins, including last week when his two interceptions were key moments in the Jaguars’ loss to the Broncos.