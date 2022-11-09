Fall signing period: Athletes make college decisions official on Wednesday

Bolles athletes sit on the stage Wednesday during a signing ceremony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period for high school athletes in all sports but football. The following athletes have been reported as signing by their schools. This list will be continuously updated through the early period.

Bartram Trail

Anna Bachman, Mercer, girls soccer; Garren Berkman, Belmont Abbey University, boys lacrosse; Olivia Bori, Florida Atlantic, girls soccer; Brody DeLamielleure, Florida State, baseball; Owen Hladun, Belmont Abbery University, boys lacrosse; Grace Ivey, Texas A&M, girls soccer; Emma Revels, College of Charleston, girls soccer; Malia Roberts, Western Carolina, girls soccer.

Bishop Kenny

Maria Candelora. Sienna College, girls swimming; Allison Cavanaugh, University of Georgia, volleyball; Garrett Corbett, Jacksonville University, baseball; Sophia Rueppell, Kennesaw State, girls basketball; Sarah Seabrooke, Rollins College, volleyball

Bolles

Grace Albaugh, Georgetown University, volleyball; Katherine Campos, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, girls cross country/track and field; Jillian Candelino, University of Tennessee, girls cross country/track and field; Annalise Cannada, University of Kentucky, girls soccer; Caleb Coleman, University of Vermont, boys lacrosse; Elizabeth Csikai, Emory University, girls cross country/track and field; Daniel De Monte, Boston University, boys cross country/track and field; Montana Freeman, Colorado State University at Pueblo, girls swimming; Avery Goldknopf, Clemson University, crew; Will Heck, North Carolina State University, boys swimming; Garrett Jobe, Queens University of Charlotte, boys lacrosse; Kayden Lancaster, University of Louisville, boys swimming; Andrew McGraw, Colgate University, boys cross country/track and field; Aidan Paro, University of Louisville, boys swimming; Aidan Ryan, University of Tennessee, boys cross country/track and field; Will Studebaker, Niagara University, baseball.

Christ’s Church

Chase Healey, University of North Florida, boys tennis.

Creekside

Carson Christel, Rollins College, girls lacrosse; Hannah Hizey, Belmont Abbey College, girls lacrosse; Tyler Patterson, UNC Pembroke, volleyball; Viviana Vasquez, Washington & Lee, volleyball.

Fleming Island

Baylee Jennings, Keiser University, girls lacrosse; Will Krupsky, Jacksonville University, boys lacrosse; Jillian LaBelle, Anderson University, girls lacrosse; Colton Swartz, Florida Southern, boys golf.

Congratulations to Jillian LaBelle, Will Krupsky, and Baylee Jennings on signing their National Letter of intent to continue their academic and lacrosse careers at the next level! Jillian will attend Anderson Univ., Will to JU, and Baylee will attend Keiser Univ. Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/XMFtCWZ4qH — FI Eagle Athletics (@FIEagleSports) November 10, 2022

Fletcher

Sawyer Reyolds, Stetson University, girls soccer.

A Big Shout 📣out to @fletchersoccer as Senior ⚽️Sawyer Reynolds inked ✍️her NLI to play 🥅soccer at @StetsonU Congratulations from @DuvalSchools and good luck 🍀 this season pic.twitter.com/FY2So7Vt66 — Tammie K Talley (@talleymama) November 9, 2022

Hilliard

Hannah Steedly, Florida State College at Jacksonville, softball.

Nease

Jackson Klauk, Jacksonville University, boys golf; Jake Larsen, Lander University, baseball; Lauren Lucero, University of Alabama Birmingham, girls soccer.

Oakleaf

Ciara Gibson, Liberty University, softball.

Ponte Vedra

Mack Gray, Dickinson, boys lacrosse; Maddox Johnson, Denver University, boys lacrosse; Parker Kemp, Lenoir Rhyne, boys lacrosse; Luke Lowery, Dartmouth University, boys lacrosse; Zeta Washington, University of Cincinnati, volleyball.

Providence

Brett Dennis, University of North Florida, baseball; Mason Lee, University of North Florida, boys basketball; Liam O’Neil, Queens University Charlotte, baseball; Robinson Repass, Rollins College, volleyball; William Rollings, Daytona State College, baseball; Joey Trawick, University of Tampa, softball; Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech, softball.

Ridgeview

Billy Girgis, Florida State College at Jacksonville, baseball.

St. Johns Country Day

Shawn Andrade, University of South Florida, baseball; Kellen Brown, Embry Riddle, baseball; Madison Erwin, Jacksonville University, girls soccer; Isaiah Mamea, University of South Florida, baseball; Lauryn Mateo, Embry Riddle, girls soccer; Avery Raimondo, University of North Florida, girls soccer; Jacob Thomas, University of North Florida, baseball.

Congratulations to these 7 seniors as they signed their NLI today in front of their friends and families. Special day seeing their dreams become a reality. Spartan Pride! pic.twitter.com/DxKFNAafkN — SJCDS Athletics (@sjcdsathletics) November 9, 2022

Sandalwood

Blake Pacheco, Florida A&M University, baseball.

Suwannee

Josh Fernald, University of Central Florida, baseball.