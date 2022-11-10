68º

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs South Carolina 2022 Game Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Florida vs South Carolina

The Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4) host South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) for the last home game of the season and looking for bowl eligibility.

David Waters is joined by Will Gunter (107.5 The Game - Columbia, SC) to break down the Gamecocks.

