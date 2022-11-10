Gators Breakdown: Florida vs South Carolina 2022 Game Preview

The Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4) host South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) for the last home game of the season and looking for bowl eligibility.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Gunter (107.5 The Game - Columbia, SC) to break down the Gamecocks.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher