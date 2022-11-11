Gators Breakdown: Florida flips QB Jaden Rashada from Miami

QB Jaden Rashada flips to Florida from Miami and gives Florida their highest ranked commit in the class of 2023.

Back in the summer, Florida lost a recruiting battle to Miami for QB Jaden Rashada. As it turns out, that recruitment was far from over as the Gators flip the highly ranked signal-caller.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters discusses the flip and what the Gators are getting with QB Jaden Rashada.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher