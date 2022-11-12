Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition

We caught some incredible action Saturday at the Super Girl Surf Pro competition in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule.

But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting.

“It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a bird on a wave,” veteran competitor Kirra Pinkerton said. “I love the Super Girl event. I think it’s really cool to have all these younger girls get inspired by the older ones, and even make some heats. I was one of those girls once too when I was 11 years old.”

From twists and turns to riding that sweet surf, the vivacious athletes showed up and showed out Saturday.

This year’s Super Girl Surf Pro competition brought nearly 100 of the world’s best female surfers to Jacksonville Beach.

But just days ago, Hurricane Nicole had some guessing if the event would even take place.

Competitor Coral Schuster said she was relieved -- and pleasantly surprised.

“Right now, having this hurricane swell, it’s great. It was definitely sketchy not being sure how that hurricane was going to go through or if it would still be here today,” Schuster said. “But right now, the conditions are great and it’s sunny. And I love this!”

The surfers said this is not only a competition, it’s also a chance to support one another -- and get the next generation excited about the sport.

“I want to be an inspiration to these young girls because I was there once too,” Pinkerton said. “And just teaching them and showing them the way I feel like is the best way to keep women’s surfing progressing.”

Coral Sasser, 11, was out watching Saturday and said she plans to compete one day.

“They inspire me by just showing me that girls can do anything,” Sasser said.

The festival that accompanies the competition runs until 10 p.m. Saturday, with a concert by Smash Mouth kicking off at 8:45 p.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Competition heats up again Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. and the festival village reopens Sunday at noon.

