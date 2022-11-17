New XFL adds quite a few local names during inaugural draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new XFL added quite a few local names to its upstart league this week.
Six players who played high school football at area schools, and dozens more with regional ties, heard their names called during the draft on Thursday. Roger Cray (Columbia), Javaris Davis (White High), Willie Harvey (Menendez), Chris Jones (Sandalwood), Terrance Plummer (Orange Park) and Kevin Toliver II (Trinity Christian) were all selected in the XFL draft.
So, too, was former JU quarterback Calvin Turner, who transferred to Hawaii after the Dolphins program folded. The eight-team league is the second iteration of the league started by former WWE front man Vince McMahon.
The league is now paced by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Gerry Cardinale.
The new franchises — Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks and Vegas Vipers — are slated to kick off on Feb. 18, 2023.
The Orlando franchise has some local ties on its coaching staff, including former Florida State cornerback Terrell Buckley as its head coach and former Mandarin High, Gators star Tony Carter as its defensive coordinator and former Nease High coach and ex-Gators quarterback Shane Matthews as the QB coach.
Notable local XFL draft selections
Pos., Player, XFL team, Local tie
DB Roger Cray, Seattle, Columbia
DB Javaris Davis, Orlando, White High
LB Willie Harvey, St. Louis, Menendez
DB Chris Jones, Seattle, Sandalwood
LB Terrance Plummer, Orlando, Orange Park
DB Kevin Toliver II, Houston, Trinity Christian
RB Calvin Turner, San Antonio, JU
Notable regional XFL draft selections
Pos., Player, XFL team, Local/regional tie
RB Ryquell Armstead, D.C., Jaguars
CB Luq Barcoo, San Antonio, Jaguars
LB DeCalon Brooks, Orlando, Seminoles
DL Doug Costin, Arlington, Jaguars
DB Matt Elam, Orlando, Gators
TE Deandre Goolsby, San Antonio, Gators
WR Josh Hammond, D.C., Gators
OL D’Marcus Hayes, D.C., Bulldogs
DB Will Hill, Arlington, Gators
RB Matt Jones, Vegas, Gators
OL Garrett McGhin, Arlington, Jaguars
DB Quenton Meeks, St. Louis, Jaguars
DB Maurice Smith, Vegas, Bulldogs
LB Terrance Smith, Orlando, Seminoles
WR Lujuan Winningham, Arlington, Jaguars