Gators Breakdown: Gator Collective Preview - Anthony Richardson and Princely Umanmielen

David Waters hosts a Gator Collective Twitter Spaces with two players making their mark this season

The Gator Collective brings Anthony Richardson and Princely Umanmielen together to discuss various topics about their careers and this season at Florida.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters cohosts and previews the Twitter Spaces event.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher