42º

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Gator Collective Preview - Anthony Richardson and Princely Umanmielen

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson
David Waters hosts a Gator Collective Twitter Spaces with two players making their mark this season (Isabelle Marley, UAA Communications)

The Gator Collective brings Anthony Richardson and Princely Umanmielen together to discuss various topics about their careers and this season at Florida.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters cohosts and previews the Twitter Spaces event.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.