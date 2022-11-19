High school football playoffs ‘22: A dozen area teams bound for 3rd round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dozen teams are still standing in the high school football state playoffs with some major all-local showdowns heading our way.

Bolles and Raines.

University Christian and Trinity Christian.

Baker County and Bradford.

All those matchups — and more — are heading this way in the third round, including a Bartram Trail and Gainesville Buchholz showdown that’s also a rematch. The Bears walloped Creekside 42-15 in Region 1-4S.

Third-seeded Bolles (8-4) handled Orlando Bishop Moore 28-10 in Region 1-2M, setting up an old school showdown with rival Raines for a spot in the state semifinals. Those schools played in some classic showdowns in the 2010s, including a 26-21 Vikings win in 2011, a victory that snapped a 91-game district winning streak of Bolles that began in 1992.

The Vikings (9-2) ended Riverside’s season with an 18-0 win in their showdown. The Generals (5-7) knocked off top-seeded Jackson a week earlier.

Private school powers UC (10-1) and Trinity (11-0) set up a rematch in Region 1-1M. The Christians blew open a tight game with an Orel Gray kickoff return for a touchdown with no time on the clock in the second quarter and pulled away from Orlando First Academy 42-13.

That score came after the Royals cut the UC lead to 15-13 following back-to-back Christians fumbles that they converted into points. Allen Woods III added an 18-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half and the Christians took control from there.

Trinity pulled away from Orlando Christian Prep in the final quarter for a 30-13 win. Treyaun Webb had three rushing touchdowns for the Conquerors as they shook off a 13-7 halftime deficit to set the stage for a clash with UC. Trinity beat UC 20-13 in the regular season. The Conquerors are in search of their third consecutive state title. Trinity and UC have nine state championships apiece.

Baker County edged host Baldwin 31-29 in the Region 2-2S semifinals on Friday night, atoning for a blowout loss in the regular season to the Indians (9-3). The Wildcats (9-3) lost to Baldwin for the first time ever.

They won when it mattered and head on to a third-round game against Bradford in another rematch. The Tornadoes were handling Baker County in a Week 1 game before it was called at the half with Bradford up 21-0.

The Tornadoes (11-1) hammered Gainesville Eastside 37-0 on Friday night, their ninth shutout of the season. Bradford has allowed just 31 points all year.

Columbia went on the road and upset Pensacola Escambia 17-15 in Region 1-3S. The Tigers (8-3) got a boost when Choctaw upset top-seeded Pine Forest, giving Columbia a surprise home playoff game next week against the fifth-seeded Indians.

In Region 3-1R, Union County beat powerhouse Madison County for the first time in five playoff tries, winning 27-16. The Tigers (7-2) will host Lafayette, a 31-13 winner over Hilliard in the regional final.

In the Georgia state playoffs, Pierce County and Ware County were the lone local programs to advance. The Bears routed Berrien 52-0 in Class 2A, while Ware County beat Chamblee 24-7 in Class 5A.

Regional semifinals, Florida

Friday’s results

Region 1-4S

(1) Bartram Trail 42, (4) Creekside 15

(3) Buchholz 54, (7) Crestview 33

Region 1-3S

(5) Choctaw 30, (1) Pine Forest 29

(3) Columbia 17, (2) Escambia 15

Region 1-2S

(1) Florida High 18, (4) Pensacola Catholic 14

(2) Suwannee 17, (3) West Florida 14

Region 2-2S

(1) Bradford 37, (5) Eastside 0

(3) Baker County 31, (2) Baldwin 29

Region 1-2M

(5) Raines 18, (8) Riverside 0

(3) Bolles 28, (7) Bishop Moore 10

Region 1-1M

(1) Trinity Christian 30, (4) Orlando Christian Prep 13

(2) University Christian 42, (3) First Academy 13

Region 3-1R

(1) Union County 27, (4) Madison County 16

(3) Lafayette 31, (2) Hilliard 13

Georgia High School Association playoffs

Second round

Friday’s results

Class 7A

(1) Grayson 28, (2) Camden County 10

Class 5A

(1) Ware County 24, (2) Chamblee 7

Class 2A

(2) Pierce County 52, (4) Berrien 0

Class 1A Division 2

(3) Dooly County 14, (1) Charlton County 13, OT

Regional finals, Florida

Friday, Nov. 25

Region 1-4S

(3) Buchholz (9-2) at (1) Bartram Trail (12-0)

Region 1-3S

(5) Choctaw (7-5) at (3) Columbia (8-3)

Region 1-2S

(2) Suwannee (10-2) at (1) Florida High (12-0)

Region 2-2S

(3) Baker County (9-3) at (1) Bradford (11-1)

Region 1-2M

(5) Raines (9-2) at (3) Bolles (8-4)

Region 1-1M

(2) University Christian (10-1) at (1) Trinity Christian (11-0)

Region 3-1R

(3) Lafayette (10-2) at (1) Union County (7-2)

Georgia High School Association playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 25

Class 5A

(1) Calhoun (9-3) at (1) Ware County (11-0)

Class 2A

(2) Pierce County (11-1) at (1) Fellowship Christian (9-3)