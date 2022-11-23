Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Florida State 2022 Game Preview

It’s the season finale of Billy Napier’s first season as Gators head coach as the Gators return to Tallahassee for the first time since 2018 to take on FSU.

David Waters previews the Seminoles and predicts what Florida needs to pull the upset.

