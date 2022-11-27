Gamble pays off: Jaguars stun Ravens at the finish

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) celebrates touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s what fans have been waiting on.

Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence showed just how special this team can be.

The Jaguars pulled out one of their most memorable wins in years, roaring back for a 28-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday, a victory that wasn’t decided until Justin Tucker’s 67-yard field goal with no time left fell yards short.

In terms of excitement and back and forths, it was epic for Jacksonville.

Time and again Lawrence has had opportunities to deliver. Time and again, that never materialized.

For Lawrence and the offense, it was a performance that Jacksonville had been waiting to see since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. Lawrence led the Jaguars to 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a two-point conversion throw to Zay Jones with 18 seconds to play that put Jacksonville up 28-27.

Baltimore had one final shot, getting in field goal position for Tucker, the most lethal kicker in NFL history. His kick was accurate but too short as the Jaguars (4-7) started the post-bye week with a miraculous win.

Lawrence finished 29 of 37 for 321 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard strike to Marvin Jones with 18 seconds left to give Pederson a big decision.

Play for a tie or go for the win.

He elected to play for the win and Lawrence hit Zay Jones on the left front corner of the end zone to cap it. With Tucker on the other sideline, that win wasn’t in the bag yet. Lamar Jackson hit ex-Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver for a 12-yard gain to set up that 67-yard try. He’d hit a 66-yarder before, the longest in NFL history. But Tucker’s shot at breaking his record — and Jacksonville fans’ hearts — came up about 10 yards short.

Ballgame, Jaguars.

The comeback didn’t look possible until a sharp closing stretch that saw Jacksonville take the lead with 4:22 to play. But the Jaguars lost that lead two minutes later and nearly the game after that.

The Jaguars, who lost running back Travis Etienne to a foot injury on just his second carry of the game, patchworked things after that with JaMychal Hasty and tough defense the rest of the way.

A back-and-forth final quarter saw the Jaguars go from dead in the water to in a shootout with Jackson and the Ravens over the final 15 minutes.

After getting within 19-17 with 5:59 to go, Jacksonville got its break. Andrew Wingard knocked the ball loose from Gus Edwards and Tyson Campbell recovered it. That led to a 29-yard field goal from Riley Patterson and a brief 20-19 lead.

Jackson responded quickly, with a 62-yard bomb to Desean Jackson that got Baltimore into scoring position in the blink of an eye. Four plays later, Jackson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to ex-Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver and back in front Baltimore went.

That the Jaguars were in the game in the fourth quarter was a surprise.

After Jackson pushed the Ravens to a 19-10 lead two minutes in to the fourth quarter, Lawrence and the Jaguars finally mustered something. Jacksonville, which had just 22 yards to that point in the second half, pieced together a 75-yard march. Lawrence’s best throw of the game came on that drive, a dart on fourth-and-8 to Zay Jones that covered 27 yards and put the Jaguars in the red zone.

Five plays later, Lawrence hit Jamal Agnew on a 1-yard touchdown to get within 19-17.

Lawrence looked very good early against Baltimore and continued to show progress in Year 2. He lofted a perfect strike to Hasty down the right sideline, dropping it right in his hands for a 28-yard touchdown for a 7-6 lead.

The Jaguars used a 22-yard field goal by Riley Patterson to take a 10-9 lead at halftime. That efficiency didn’t continue after the break. Jacksonville mustered all of 22 yards in the third quarter, punted twice and lost a fumble.

Lawrence tried to scramble on a third-and-10 but was walloped from behind and lost the ball. That turnover gave Baltimore a short field to work with and Jackson turned it in to a 1-yard touchdown and 19-10 lead.