Will Jaguars have Travis Etienne Sunday in Detroit?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the New York Giants with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne was limited in practice for the third straight day on Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Detroit against the Lions.

Etienne sustained a foot injury in the Jaguars’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) were also listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

If Etienne can’t go, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner could see substantially more action. Hasty was the primary running back against the Ravens after Etienne’s injury.

Newly acquired running back Darell Henderson did not practice on Friday because of an illness. He is also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was cautious about who would be active for the game.

“If Travis is going, Darrell will probably be inactive for this game as he continues to grow and learn the offense,” Pederson said. “Those are decisions we’ll make after today and tomorrow. (Rotating backs) is definitely a possibility.”

Conner, a fifth-round pick in April’s draft recorded his first three carries of the regular season against the Ravens. Conner played ten snaps for the Jaguars, his first NFL action.

“He ran hard, took care of the football, and had a couple of nice pickups in protection,” Pederson said. “Again, just growing, great young player. Quite honestly, I just need to put him out there a little bit more and let him get more confidence, and show us that he’s capable of handling his role on a big stage. I thought he took a step in the right direction last week.”

Conner offers a different running style than the slashing, speedy Etienne and Hasty. It’s a style the Jaguars have lacked since trading James Robinson to the Jets in October.

“He’s a little bigger, little thicker, more powerful, run behind his pads type guy,” Pederson said. “I think he could do that, be that type of guy for us, probably not going to stretch the defense going sideways, but he’s really good between the tackles. I think that’s something that could turn into a good role for him.”

Detroit rules two players out on the Friday injury report. Offensive lineman Evan Brown has an ankle injury and linebacker Julina Okwara has an elbow injury. More notably, a trio of starting offensive linemen who were limited in practice early in the week, center Frank Ragnow (foot), guard Jonah Jackson (concussion) and tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday and are expected to start and play against the Jaguars.