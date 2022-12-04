Trevor Lawrence suffers leg injury on sack during game against Lions, but able to return

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury to his left leg at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Lions, an injury that looked devastating when it happened and had Jaguars fans praying for the best.

Lawrence twisted awkwardly with his left leg bent underneath him on a sack by James Houston. He was writhing in pain after the play and being tended to by trainers. Lawrence was able to walk off under his own power and returned to the sideline early in the second half.

Lawrence has been durable throughout his career, missing just a handful of snaps last year while being checked for an ankle injury.

Lawrence is in the midst of a redemptive second season in the NFL. His rookie year was marred by Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure and Lawrence struggled. He had just 12 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions last year. Lawrence has looked like a franchise quarterback this season, throwing for 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions.