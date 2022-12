(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates a two-point conversion catch with his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are looking to start another winning streak. They’ve won two of their last three games, including a comeback stunner over the Ravens last week.

The Jaguars (4-7) visit the Lions (4-7) on Sunday and have a shot to win their second straight game since the bye week.

