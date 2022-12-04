Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

The Florida Gators (6-6) will head out west to take on the Oregon State Beavers (9-3) in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Join David Waters as he gives an early look at the contest taking place Saturday, December 17, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET.

