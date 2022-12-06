News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: No moving BK; Oakleaf up, Bolles back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 5.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (6-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Vero Beach.

Glance: Through three weeks of our Super 6, Kenny has been on top in each. Two easy wins since our last Super 6, a 63-17 romp over Parker and a 50-17 rout of Creekside. There’s an excellent matchup on Tuesday against Eris Lester and previous No. 2 Orange Park. Sophia Rueppell (10.6 ppg), Clare Coyle (10.1 ppg, 7 rpg) and Riley Talbert (10 ppg) are all averaging double figures in scoring for Kenny.

2. (4) Oakleaf (7-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Mainland, Paxon

Glance: The Knights are surging. Fantasia James and Kaylah Turner continue to torch opponents. Turner leads Oakleaf in scoring at 20.5 a game. James (14.1 ppg, 6 rpg), Trista Brown (10.1 ppg) and Kamiya Jones (9.9 ppg) follow. They’ve won six straight entering a Tuesday night showdown against San Jose Prep and a Clay County showcase against Orange Park on Thursday.

3. (2) Orange Park (4-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Camden County, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Raines.

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last check in for the Raiders; wins over previous No. 3 Providence (64-59) and a 51-46 win over an always tough Raines. OP also dropped a 48-45 game to a Class 7A, 4-2 Ocoee, not a bad loss. And how about Eris Lester. She’s going to be in the player of the year conversation with St. Johns Country Day’s Taliah Scott and it’s easy to see why. Lester is averaging 28.3 ppg, including a career-best 44 in that win over Providence.

4. (5) Jackson (5-2, Class 4A)

Notable win: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy.

Glance: Solid stretch since our last update, with a 51-44 win over Bolles and a 46-33 win over Gainesville. Xaniya Jackson is the name to watch for the Tigers, but Jackson has some younger players like Kimora Hester and Kennedy Hill who may pop up as leading scorers here and there. Also watch senior guard Jasnea Hall-McDowell for the Tigers. There’s Tallahassee Leon on Saturday at home before a very good clash on Dec. 15 against San Jose Prep.

5. (3) Providence (5-1, Class 3A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Trenton, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Stallions went 2-1 since our last update, a loss to Orange Park and wins over Lincoln (60-35) and Trenton (4-4). Creekside is up next on Tuesday, followed by Bolles (Friday) and Maclay (Saturday). Ella Ortman (19.5 ppg) and Janai Jordan (14 ppg) continue to lead Providence.

6. (NR) Bolles (6-3, Class 4A)

Notable win: Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine.

Glance: The Bulldogs move back in after a 2-1 week, with wins over Menendez (59-35) and previous No. 6 Ponte Vedra (45-40) and a loss to No. 4 Jackson (51-44). Coach Kelly Stevenson’s team has Raines on Thursday and No. 5 Providence on Friday, a tough doubleheader to end the week. The Bulldogs get the nod this week over red-hot Ribault and unbeaten Nease.

Dropped out

Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 6A)

On the bubble

Columbia (5-4, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-4, Class 3A); First Coast (7-1, Class 6A); Fleming Island (4-1, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (5-2, Class 4A); Nease (4-0, Class 6A); Paxon (4-3, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 6A); Raines (4-3, Class 4A); Ribault (4-2, Class 4A); Ridgeview (5-1, Class 5A); St. Augustine (6-2, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (3-3, Class 2A); St. Joseph (6-0, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (4-2, independent); University Christian (4-1, Class 2A).