News4JAGs predictions: Losing streak in Nashville bound to continue for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars turned in their worst performance of the season last week in a blowout loss to the Lions. A trip to rival Tennessee is up next. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 2-10.

After last week’s debacle, I can’t pick the Jaguars to win in Nashville. They looked abysmal, awful, unprepared, unmotivated and lethargic against Detroit? Did I leave out any fitting words to describe that train wreck? The only good news to come from last week is that Trevor Lawrence’s leg and toes didn’t get left behind on the turf. That’s a big positive. It seems like Jacksonville hasn’t won in Nashville since I was born, although it’s only been since 2013. It feels longer. I have no faith that a defense that has regressed can slow down Derrick Henry. Titans 33, Jaguars 20.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 5-7.

This is the kind of game that mediocre teams in the NFL will win. After an embarrassing performance, teams tend to play better, unless they are falling apart or riddled with injuries. Neither is true of the Jaguars. The Jaguars played one of their best games of the year against another physical AFC contender, Baltimore so maybe the matchup will bring out Jacksonville’s best. At some point they’re going to win in Nashville. I think they’ll fight. But I think it’s a close loss. Titans 23 Jaguars 21.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 5-7.

Last week was rough. This week shouldn’t be as bad … we hope. The Jaguars players have every reason to be extremely motivated on Sunday, but so do the Titans. Both teams were embarrassed by their performances a week ago. The Jaguars actually match up relatively well with the Titans, but that’s not enough for me to believe they can go into Nashville and walk out with a win. My belief is the Jaguars are going on a slide to end the year. Titans 24, Jaguars 17.