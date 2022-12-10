Oakleaf Renegades win 10U Pop Warner national championship

The 10U Oakleaf Renegades beat the Addison Cowboys out of Illinois 34-19 in the Division II championship game in Orlando.

The Oakleaf Renegades are coming home with a Pop Warner national title.

The 10U squad beat the Addison Cowboys out of Illinois 34-19 in the Division II Super Bowl on Friday in Orlando, completing a perfect run through the field.

Oakleaf walloped the NRWF Bulldogs out of North Carolina, 27-0 and beat the Lower Perk Longhorns (Penn.), 27-0 in games on Dec. 3 and 6, respectively.

Oakleaf was one of just four Florida teams to reach the championship round. The Goulds Rams (Division I, 11U) and Apopka Blue Darters (Division I, 14U) and Oviedo Lions (Division II, 12 U) also played for titles.