News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny locked in at No. 1; Ridgeview moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 12.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (9-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Orange Park, Ribault, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Crusaders are at a month and counting at the top spot with no signs of slowing down. Kenny ran its winning streak to six games with a 3-0 mark since our last check in, beating previous No. 3 Orange Park (45-20), Mandarin (43-28) and Ribault (54-35). Those wins over OP and Ribault were two of its best this season. Riley Talbert (10.8 ppg), Clare Coyle (10.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Sophia Rueppell (10.8 ppg) remain the headliners.

2. (2) Oakleaf (8-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Mainland, Paxon, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Knights kept it rolling with a big 60-54 win over a very strong San Jose Prep since our last check in. They’ve got Englewood (Tuesday), Columbia (Thursday) and a strong Ponte Vedra (Friday) to wrap up the w0-eek. Fantasia James (14.1 ppg) and Kaylah Turner (21.1 ppg) are Oakleaf’s big two. Trista Brown (10.4 ppg) and Kamiya Jones (9.3 ppg) follow. They’ve won seven straight.

3. (4) Jackson (7-2, Class 4A)

Notable win: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy.

Glance: Just one win since our last check in, a 51-24 win over Tallahassee Leon. Jackson has won four straight heading into a showdown against San Jose Prep on Thursday and then a big home showdown against Orange Park on Saturday. The Tigers have lost to out-of-area teams Holy Trinity Episcopal and Winston-Salem Christian, teams who are a combined 17-2.

4. (6) Bolles (9-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Raines, St. Augustine, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs have won three straight since our last update, walloping Raines (48-16), handling previous No. 5 Providence (52-35) and then handing UC just its second loss of the season (54-36). Abby Knauff has been one of the area’s best scorers this season. The sophomore is putting up 21.4 ppg. Presley Norman (7.3 ppg) and Evelyn Freeman (7.2 ppg) follow. Coach Kelly Stevenson and the Bulldogs are off until a pre-Christmas tourney Dec. 20-22.

5. (NR) Ridgeview (8-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Keystone Heights, Nease, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian

Glance: Excellent start for the Panthers, who make their Super 6 entrance following a 3-1 week. They knocked off previously unbeaten Nease (65-40) in that stretch and dropped a 77-50 game to unbeaten and perennial state contender Winter Haven. The other loss is to No. 1 Bishop Kenny. Paetyn Miller, who recently hit the 1,000-career point mark, leads Ridgeview at 11.5 ppg, followed by Nacoya Blocton (9.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg) and Nia Blocton (9.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg).

6 (5) Providence (7-2, Class 3A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail, Trenton, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Stallions went 2-1 since our last update. They topped Creekside (54-46) and Madison County (56-40) and lost to No. 4 Bolles (52-35). Ella Ortman (17.9 ppg) and Janai Jordan (12 ppg) are leading Providence.

Dropped out

Orange Park (4-4, Class 6A).

On the bubble

Beachside (8-2, Class 4A); Bradford (5-1, Class 3A); Episcopal (5-4, Class 3A); First Coast (9-3, Class 6A); Fleming Island (6-2, Class 6A); Fort White (6-4, Class 1A); Hilliard (5-2, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (7-2, Class 4A); Nease (6-1, Class 6A); Orange Park (4-4, Class 6A); Paxon (7-3, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (5-2, Class 6A); Raines (5-4, Class 4A); San Jose Prep (7-3, independent); St. Augustine (6-4, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (3-4, Class 2A); St. Joseph (8-1, Class 2A); Sandalwood (4-5, Class 7A); Trinity Christian (8-4, Class 3A); University Christian (5-2, Class 2A).