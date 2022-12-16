Will Travon Walker lineup against the Cowboys? Jaguars dealing with late season injuries at several positions

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson will forever be compared to one another. The top two picks in the 2022 NFL draft will be on the same field for the first time as pros when Detroit hosts Jacksonville on Sunday, a matchup of 4-7 teams that won a combined five games in November and are clinging to slim playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As they prepare for one of the biggest home games of the year, the Jaguars have some key players trying to work their way back from injuries. Here’s a rundown of what we know as of Friday’s practice.

Travon Walker did not practice with the team but did work with a trainer on the side after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a small improvement. Doug Pederson said how Walker fared Friday would determine his availability for Sunday’s game. Pederson categorized Walker as “day-to-day.” Expect this to be a game-time decision, or at least, not announced until then. Walker is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Brandon Scherff, the Jaguars’ big offensive line signing in the offseason has an adnominal injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Peterson said today that he expected Scherff to play. He was given some leeway as a veteran to heal up late in the season. The same is true of Darious Williams, who was limited with an abdominal injury. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Chad Muma was limited with an ankle injury. Earlier this week, Pederson said that if Muma was healthy, he would start ahead of Devin Lloyd. Muma was also listed as questionable.

Andre Cicso returned to full participation at practice after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He will start which should improve the Jaguars’ back end defensively. His backup Andrew Wingard has played well. He was also limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was again handled with kid gloves this week in practice, as he was last week coming off his toe injury. There’s no reason to believe that Lawrence won’t go against the Cowboys, but the way he’s been treated shows two things. First, Doug Pederson is going to air on the side of caution when it comes to injuries, especially to his most important players. And two, the injury was a serious one. At least, serious enough to linger for two weeks afterward. As it was last week, it will be important for Lawrence to protect himself against a Cowboys rush that is second in the league in sacks. Officially, Lawrence is listed as questionable to play Sunday.