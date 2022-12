(Mark Zaleski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slips past Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars got back on the winning track last week in Nashville. They return home Sunday with a massive assignment against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jaguars (5-8) will try an end a 20-game losing streak to NFC teams when they host Dallas (10-3) at TIAA Bank Field.

