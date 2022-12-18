Gators Breakdown: Oregon State smashes Florida 30-3 in Las Vegas Bowl

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Oregon State gives Florida their seventh loss of the season

Florida falls to 6-7 to end the 2022 season as Oregon State smashes the Gators 30-3.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters gives his initial reaction to a disappointing finish to a disappointing season.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher