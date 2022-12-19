Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson likely done for season with injury

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after the Jaguars celebrated their 17-point come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys, the team learned that they will likely have to play the rest of the season without starting left tackle Cam Robinson due to an injury to the meniscus in his knee.

“It’s unfortunate, knee injury,” said head coach Doug Pederson on Monday. “Probably lost for the year. Good chance.”

The Jaguars gave up only one sack of Trevor Lawrence on Sunday to a Dallas defense that came into the game second in the NFL in sacks. That came when Micah Parsons got to Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter.

“I hate it for him because he’s played extremely well,” Pederson said. “He’s going to miss some time now.”

In his place, Walker Little will take over the starting left tackle role. Little played both left and right tackle on Sunday against the Cowboys when Jawaan Taylor was injured and then later after Robinson’s injury.

“He’s always prepared, number one,” Pederson said. “He went in there in some adverse conditions against those edge rushers and did a nice job. We have a lot of confidence in Walker and look forward to getting him in there and getting them going.”

Pederson said that defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi has an ankle injury and he is listed as day-to-day. Travon Walker, who was inactive on Sunday with his ankle injury, will also be considered day-to-day

Pederson said that Chad Muma, Andre Cisco and Travis Etienne, who all missed some time during the game with injuries should be ready to go Thursday when the Jaguars face the New York Jets.

Jacksonville controls its playoff destiny. If the Jaguars win out, including the regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans, they will win the AFC South and earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2007.