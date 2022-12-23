Gators Breakdown: Quality over quantity for Florida Gators 2023 class | Tarquin transfers

Florida's 2023 Early Signing Day class finished with only 20 players, but there's quality in those 20.

The Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class finishes with 20 high school signees from Early Signing Day after a couple of high profile targets, DL Jordan Hall to Georgia and CB Desmond Ricks to Alabama, choose to head elsewhere. While 20 signees lags behind the number other schools have, Florida has quality among those 20 signees.

David Waters takes another look at Florida’s Class of 2023.

