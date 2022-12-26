All-News4JAX girls cross country: No slowing down Bolles star Jilliano Candelino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – She just keeps going.

For the third straight season, our All-News4JAX girls cross country runner of the year is Jillian Candelino.

The Bolles runner took time to enjoy her senior year, noticing every detail about her season. And what a season it was, capped by a second straight state championship and third straight top-two finish at state.

“The season was definitely really special to me because it was my senior year. So everything was like a last something,” Candelino said. “Every single meet, even meets that had no significance to me I’d be like, “Oh my God, it’s my last one today.’ I just really wanted to leave out there and give it my all.”

After making her college commitment, she focused on supporting her teammates rather than chasing specific times. And even though she came into the season with a bullseye on her back, she never felt the pressure of being the runner to beat.

“My team just means so much to me and just doing it really for them rather than for me,” Candelino said. “Especially after I’d committed to Tennessee. That was already handled and I didn’t really need to do any impressive times or anything. So it was just solely for my team and to make them proud and be there for them.”

She certainly did that.

Candelino crossed the line with her teammate Ella Mickler in the district championship, part of a 1-2-3-4 Bolles sweep. Both registered 18:39 but Mickler was named as the district winner.

At the regional meet, Candelino led a 1-2-3 Bolles finish. Her time of 17:41.2 paced Mickler and Elizabeth Csikai to the podium.

Then at the state meet, she ran 17:43.3 in the Class 2A championship in Tallahassee where she distanced herself from second place finisher Addison Dempsey of Cardinal Mooney by more than 10 seconds, a significant cap in a 5,000-meter cross country race of that caliber.

“I definitely felt more confident this season,” Candelino said. “This year, just coming back in and knowing what I was capable of and just being confident in that, and then also having Ella and Elizabeth having such good seasons as well this year really also helped the season goes by so much easier because I had them to train with I had them in races with me. It definitely made a huge difference.”

Candelino has made a lot of memories — and won a lot of races in her high school career, both in cross country and on the track. She’s also experienced plenty of team success.

“I’m so thankful. It totally changes the dynamic of a team if you’re really close because it gives you purpose to run for the people that you love,” Candelino said. “If I really wasn’t as close my team, I would still give everything for them, but it probably wouldn’t have meant as much as winning and just being with them all the time. They made training worthwhile.”

First team

Runner, School, Year

Sophia Bushkell, Ponte Vedra, So.

Posted her season-low of 18:20.5 during a fourth-place run in District 2-3A meet. Took seventh at region and 41st at 3A state meet.

Jillian Candelino, Bolles, Sr.

All-News4JAX runner of the year for the third consecutive season. Had a PR of 17:16.23 to win the Alexander/Asics Invitational. Won five of seven meets this year. Has signed with Tennessee.

Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, Sr.

Season-low time of 18:29.3 came in Region 1-2A meet where she took third. Finished ninth in Class 2A state meet for team champ Bulldogs.

Ella Mickler, Bolles, Sr.

Her PR of 17:50.8 came in fourth-place finish in Alexander/Asics Invitational. District champ and region runner-up. Finished seventh in Class 2A state meet and helped Bulldogs win their third consecutive state team title.

Daisy Ross, Ponte Vedra, So.

Another big part of Sharks’ Class 3A state title team. Had a PR of 17:59.5 in District 2-3A runner-up finish. Sixth at region and 12th at state championship meet.

Lauren Voutour, St. Augustine, So.

Her low time of 18:08.3 came during a third-place performance at the District 2-3A meet. Ninth at region and 15th in Class 3A state meet.

Lindy White, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Had a low of 17:43.3 to win the District 2-3A meet. Also won the Katie Caples title and took region 1-3A runner-up spot. Finished 11th in Class 3A state meet. Honorable mention AN4J selection as a sophomore.

Second team

Runner, School, Year

Sierra Barrera, Oakleaf, Sr.: Ran a PR of 18:48.9 to finish fifth in the Region 1-4A meet. Took eighth at the Class 4A state meet.

Lucrezia Gowdy, Episcopal, So.: Ran an 18:56.2 at the FSU Invitational to post her best time of the year.

Rylan Holmquist, St. Augustine, Jr.: Clocked a sub-19 (18:59.9) to take seventh in the District 2-3A meet.

Alyson Johnson, Creekside, Fr.: Had an 18:46.8 to take third at region. Sixth at district and Class 4A state meet.

Davis Johnson, Bishop Kenny, Jr.: Had PR of 19:04.7 to finish 16th in Class 2A state meet.

Katelyn Lawrence, St. Augustine, Jr.: Took fifth at District 2-3A meet with her PR of 18:28.6.

Katelyn Thompson, Fleming Island, Sr.: Posted PR of 18:52.8 during sixth-place effort in District 2-3A meet.

Honorable mention

Runner, School, Year

Mary Biagini, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

Kate Brice, Episcopal, 7th

Estella Bruneau, Bolles, So.

Lily Darnell, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Stephanie Grden, Bishop Kenny, So.

Brooke McCoy, Episcopal, Fr.

Elizabeth McClure, Bolles, So.

Katherine Mueller, Nease, Sr.

Madison Patchan, Tocoi Creek, Jr.

Meia Popp, Bolles, Jr.

Brooke Reynolds, Fleming Island, Fr.

Reese Scott, Fleming Island, Jr.

Amelia Tackling, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Aide Trejo, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Hilaree Vega, Ponte Vedra, Jr.

Emily Wheldon, Bishop Kenny, Jr.