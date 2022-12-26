Jaguars place Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot on IR

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (left) and defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot were both placed on injured reserve on Monday. (Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If the Jaguars are going to make the playoffs, they’ll have to do so without two key veterans after the team placed left tackle Cam Robinson and defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot on injured reserve on Monday.

Robinson injured his knee in the win over the Cowboys on Dec. 18.

Smoot sustained a torn Achilles in the Jaguars’ Thursday night win over the Jets.

In Robinson’s place, Walker Little started against New York. Smoot’s role will be filled by a number of players, including more responsibilities for Arden Key.

Robinson was signed to a three-year, $54 million dollar contract before the season. The Jaguars could have placed the franchise label on him for the second straight season but opted against it. He has been with the team since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Alabama.

Smoot is due to become a free agent at the end of the season. He has been with the Jaguars since being made a third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Illinois.