Bethune-Cookman hires Hall of Famer Ed Reed as football coach

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has been hired as the new football coach at Bethune Cookman.

The longtime Raven has spent the past three seasons as the Chief of Staff at the University of Miami, where Reed was a college star. Reed spent one season as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Bills. As a player, Reed made nine Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2019.

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.



Bethune-Cookman is coming off a 2-9 season under Terry Sims. The last winning season the Wildcats enjoyed was 2019 when Sims led the team to a 7-4 record.