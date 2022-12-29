50º

Bethune-Cookman hires Hall of Famer Ed Reed as football coach

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Ed Reed with his bust during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins, 2019 Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has been hired as the new football coach at Bethune Cookman.

The longtime Raven has spent the past three seasons as the Chief of Staff at the University of Miami, where Reed was a college star. Reed spent one season as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Bills. As a player, Reed made nine Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2019.

Bethune-Cookman is coming off a 2-9 season under Terry Sims. The last winning season the Wildcats enjoyed was 2019 when Sims led the team to a 7-4 record.

