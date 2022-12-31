Gators Breakdown: Transfer DT Cam’Ron Jackson commits to Florida | Rashad Torrence declares for NFL Draft

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Gators add much needed depth to the defensive tackle position

The Florida Gators pick up a big need along the defensive line as Memphis transfer, Cam’Ron Jackson, pledges to Florida.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters breaks down the transfer as well as Rashad Torrence’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher