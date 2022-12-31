Gators Breakdown: Transfer DT Cam’Ron Jackson commits to Florida | Rashad Torrence declares for NFL Draft

The Florida Gators pick up a big need along the defensive line as Memphis transfer, Cam’Ron Jackson, pledges to Florida.
David Waters breaks down the transfer as well as Rashad Torrence’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft.
