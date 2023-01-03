Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators transfer DL Cam’Ron Jackson joins the show

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Florida Gators filled one of their biggest needs through the transfer portal by gaining the commitment of Memphis DL Cam’Ron Jackson.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Jackson chats with David Waters on why he chose Florida and more.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher