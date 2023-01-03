Gators Breakdown: Ohio State LB Taradja Mitchell transfers to the Florida Gators

Mitchell is the third defender Florida grabs from the transfer portal.

The Florida Gators need all the help they can get on the defensive side of the football, and after adding a couple of defensive linemen, the Gators add transfer linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

David Waters takes a look at Mitchell’s career at Ohio State and how he fits into the linebacker depth chart.

