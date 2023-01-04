Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2023 New Year’s Resolutions | Look back at predictions

The Gators' defense and situational football need to be improved for 2023.

Happy New Year’s Florida Gators fans! After a 6-7 2022 season, there is plenty of growth for the Gators football team.

David Waters and Will Miles give their 2023 New Year’s resolutions for Florida. Also, the pair take a look back at what they got right or wrong in their preseason predictions for the Gators.

