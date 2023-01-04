News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf still red hot; Nease joins rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 2.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (14-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Orange Park, Orlando Jones, Ribault, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Crusaders were 4-0 since our last pre-Christmas update, with all of those quality Ws. Kenny beat Jones (58-26), Centennial (51-26), Legion Collegiate (SC), 57-46, and Cardinal Gibbons (51-40). They’ve won 11 straight since a 40-35 loss to Westminster Academy. The Crusaders have a game against NFEI on Wednesday, then roll into the weekend against McEachern (GA) and Providence Christian (Tenn.).

Clare Coyle (11.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Riley Talbert (11.4 ppg) and Sophia Rueppell (9.6 ppg) have been the pace setters for the Crusaders all season. Kenny has been No. 1 all season in the Super 6 and they’re up to No. 7 in the state by MaxPreps.

2. (2) Oakleaf (14-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bradford, Jackson, Mainland, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, San Jose Prep.

Glance: Solid stretch since our last update with a 4-0 mark. Oakleaf crushed rival Orange Park (81-42), topped Bradford (62-50) and Jackson (70-64) and then hammered Menendez (56-16). This is a team with final four ambitions and talent, with Kaylah Turner (21.5 ppg), Fantasia James (17.1 ppg) and Trista Brown (9.8 ppg) leading the charge. They have been the definitive No. 2 team in the Super 6 since early in the year. The winning streak is now up to 13 games.

3. (3) Jackson (12-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy, St. Augustine, San Jose Prep.

Glance: Solid stretch for the Tigers since our last check in. Jackson notched easy wins over Camden County (56-42), Orange Park (65-27), St. Augustine (66-33) and Palatka (50-10). The tight loss to No. 2 Oakleaf (70-64) was a good test for the Tigers, who expect to be in the mix for another regional run.

4. (5) Providence (10-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Master’s Academy, Oviedo, Trenton, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: Two Ws for the Stallions since our last Super 6, a 40-21 blowout of Oviedo and a quality 42-41 win over Master’s Academy. Those pushed Providence’s winning streak to four games entering a Friday visit to Tallahassee Lincoln and a Saturday game against 12-2 Chiles. Ella Ortman (17.9 ppg) and Janai Jordan (12 ppg) continue to headline the offense for the Stallions.

5. (4) Bolles (10-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Raines, St. Augustine, University Christian.

Glance: Not a particularly strong Christmas stretch in terms of Ws and Ls for the Bulldogs, who went 1-2 in that span. The Bulldogs lost to solid teams in Rabun Gap-Nacoochee of Georgia (57-30) and Northwest Guilford out of NC (40-35). They bounced back with a 60-26 rout of Rising Stars Prep (NC). They’re back in action Thursday at Creekside and then Friday at home against Episcopal. Abby Knauff (21 ppg), Presley Norman (7.2 ppg) and Evelyn Freeman (7.1 ppg) follow.

T-6. (NR) Nease (11-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Horizon, Paxon, St, Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Villages Charter.

Glance: Excellent Christmas stretch for the Panthers, who went 4-0 since our last update and all of those quality Ws. The headliner was a 63-60 win in OT over a 13-3 Tampa Bay Tech. That was preceded by a 59-48 win over a 10-3 Horizon. Nease also topped Villages (70-38) and Bartram Trail (46-30). Two of their losses have come to high quality teams in Upperman (37-33), a defending state champ from Tennessee, and to a 12-1 Hagerty (66-34). The rough local loss came to Ridgeview (65-40). Camryn Robinson (17.3 ppg) and Madilyn Ray (8.9 ppg) lead the Panthers.

T-6. (6) Ridgeview (11-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Keystone Heights, Knox Central, Nease, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian.

Glance: A 2-2 mark since our last update. The Panthers lost to Raines (34-44) and Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama), 68-56. They beat Freeport (57-23) and notched an OT win (63-61) over a solid Knox Central (NY) team. Paetyn Miller (11.3 ppg), Nacoya Blocton (10.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Nia Blocton (10.1 ppg, 12.4 rpg) lead Ridgeview. The Panthers edge out Ribault (10-5) for the final spot this week.

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (8-7, Class 7A); Beachside (9-3, Class 4A); Bradford (6-4, Class 3A); Episcopal (6-6, Class 3A); First Coast (9-4, Class 6A); Fleming Island (7-3, Class 6A); Fort White (8-5, Class 1A); Hilliard (7-4, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (10-5, Class 4A); North Florida Educational (7-6, Class 2A); Paxon (9-4, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (7-6, Class 6A); Raines (7-7, Class 4A); Ribault (10-5, Class 4A); St. Augustine (10-6, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (7-4, Class 2A); St. Joseph (10-3, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (10-6, independent); Sandalwood (7-6, Class 7A); Tocoi Creek (10-4, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (9-4, Class 3A); University Christian (6-2, Class 2A).