Gators Breakdown: Big need offensive tackle Caden Jones commits to the Florida Gators

Gators fill on of the biggest needs in the Class of 2023 with the commitment of OL Caden Jones.

The Florida Gators have a huge need for offensive linemen and was able to secure a commitment from three star offensive tackle Caden Jones.

David Waters details Jones’ pledge to Florida for the Class of 2023.

