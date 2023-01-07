Gators Breakdown: Big need offensive tackle Caden Jones commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have a huge need for offensive linemen and was able to secure a commitment from three star offensive tackle Caden Jones.
David Waters details Jones’ pledge to Florida for the Class of 2023.
