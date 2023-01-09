Former Nease, UF star Tim Tebow elected to College Football Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2007, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow scrambles during the second half of a football game against Florida Atlantic in Gainesville, Fla. Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Nease High School and University of Florida star Tim Tebow was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Joining Tebow in the class were 18 other players, including USC running back Reggie Bush and former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt.

Tebow was on two national championship teams with the Gators (2006, ‘08) and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He was also a Heisman finalist in 2008-09 and is only the second player in college history to win back-to-back Maxwell Awards (2007-08).

The Gators were 48-7 during Tebow’s time in Gainesville. He went on to become a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2011, although his NFL career was largely underwhelming. His post-football career has included a time playing minor league baseball in the Mets farm system (2016-21) and continuing numerous philanthropic efforts with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow also works with ESPN and the SEC Network.

Before Tebow arrived at Florida, he was a state champion at Nease High School. Tebow set numerous state records with the Panthers and won the Mr. Football award there during his final season in 2005.