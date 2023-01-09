Seahawks keep postseason hopes alive, top Rams 19-16 in OT

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) celebrates after making the game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE – Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Myers missed from 46 yards when he hit the upright on the final play of regulation, but given another shot in overtime, the Pro Bowler connected on his fourth field goal of the game and the Seahawks' postseason chances stayed alive for a few more hours.

Seattle (9-8) eliminated Detroit from playoff contention but still needed a Lions win or tie against Green Bay on Sunday night to reach the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The Packers would grab that spot and eliminate the Seahawks with a win.

Geno Smith had a shaky performance, throwing two interceptions to Jalen Ramsey. But he threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett in the first half and made several key lays late to put Seattle in position to win.

Smith finished 19 of 31 for 214 yards and rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 114 yards for Seattle.

Baker Mayfield was 13 of 26 for 147 yards and was intercepted on the only possession of overtime for the Super Bowl champion Rams (5-12), whose nightmarish, injury-riddled title defense mercifully came to an end.

Seattle went three-and-out to start the extra session, but the Rams failed to capitalize. On Los Angeles' second play, Mayfield had Van Jefferson wide open deep but underthrew him slightly, allowing Quandre Diggs to sprint across the field for the pick. It was the first turnover of the game for the Rams.

Smith immediately hit Lockett on a 17-yard completion and Walker had a 20-yard run to put Seattle in field goal range. Given a second chance at a game-winner, Myers came through with his 34th field goal in 37 tries this season.

It was an underwhelming performance in a must-win game by the Seahawks, especially in the first half. Smith was intercepted by Ramsey on the first play of the game and Seattle scored its only TD on Lockett's catch early in the third quarter.

Cam Akers rushed for 104 yards for the Rams to conclude the season with three straight 100-plus-yard games.

RECORD WATCH

Lockett became the second player in Seahawks history with four consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving, joining Hall of Famer Steve Largent. Lockett topped the 1,000-yard mark on his TD catch early in the second half.

Ramsey had his first game with two or more interceptions with the Rams. His last game with multiple interceptions came on Nov. 18, 2018 while playing for Jacksonville against Pittsburgh.

WAGNER RETURNS

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner was an opponent at Lumen Field for the first time in his career. Unlike Russell Wilson’s return in Week 1, which was filled with boos, Wagner was greeted with a standing ovation from fans when he walked out for the coin toss as the only Rams representative. Seattle fans chanted “Bobby!” as he stood at midfield giving hugs to some of his former Seattle teammates.

Wagner finished with seven tackles and one tackle for loss.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL