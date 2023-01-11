Gators Breakdown: Early look at the 2023 Florida Gators | Micah Mazzccua transfers to UF

The 2023 Florida Gators will have a lot of new faces on the roster.

The 2022 football season comes to a close with the rival Georgia Bulldogs winning back-to-back National Championships. With that, the page turns to the 2023 season and one that doesn’t look too promising for the Florida Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to give an early look at the 2023 season. Also, Dave and Will break down the transfer commitment of Baylor OL Micah Mazzccua.

